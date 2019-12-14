VIDEO - Shots Recreated: White has a go at Trump’s ‘mind-blowing’ shot
Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic2,472 views • 8 hours ago
Do we need VAR in snooker? - O'Sullivan given foul after red appeared to move2,679 views • 23 hours ago
Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead4,909 views • Yesterday at 18:29
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open3,912 views • 22 hours ago
Selby survives safety scare to beat O'Sullivan in deciding frame408 views • 23 hours ago
Terrific plant by Gilbert gives him lead over Trump54 views • 21 hours ago
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash4,236 views • 12/12/2019 at 23:23
Mark Selby explains how he played genius stabbed-red pot529 views • 23 hours ago
