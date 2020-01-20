Highlights: Bingham beats Carter to take Masters title

VIDEO - Snooker highlights - Stuart Bingham beats Ali Carter to take Masters title
Snooker
Highlights: Bingham beats Carter to take Masters title36 views • 16 minutes ago
'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final1,915 views • 7 hours ago
'They call him Ball-run for a reason' – Bingham flukes match ball at Masters772 views • Yesterday at 02:03
Gilbert produces break of 131 to cut the arrears432 views • 18/01/2020 at 23:41
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?10,348 views • 17/01/2020 at 09:14
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)1,271 views • 16/01/2020 at 18:53
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’717 views • 16/01/2020 at 14:15
White left bemused by uncharacteristic Higgins performance514 views • 16/01/2020 at 23:57
Murphy seals semi-final spot114 views • 16/01/2020 at 22:43
