VIDEO - Snooker news - Judd Trump takes control of World Open final with speedy clearance of 136

Trump takes control with speedy clearance of 136
Just now

Judd Trump was faltering after losing three frames in a row to Thepchaiya Un-Nooh but then produced a stunning total clearance to stop the rot.
