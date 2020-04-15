Snooker

'We'll probably never see it again' - Jimmy on Trump's 2019 Worlds win
The Break

Just now

Eurosport is launching a new snooker vodcast and in the first episode, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds discuss the greatest Triple Crown matches with host Andy Goldstein. In this extract, Jimmy praises Judd Trump's amazing performance in 2019.
