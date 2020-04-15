Snooker

VIDEO - Snooker news - Snooker vodcast: Ronnie O'Sullivan reveals his greatest rival

Snooker vodcast: Ronnie O'Sullivan reveals his greatest rival
16 views | 00:59
The Break

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

In Sunday's episode of the snooker vodcast, live on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player from 2pm, Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up about his idols and rivals. You can also listen to the full episode on our new podcast: The Break.
See moreSee less

The Break


View moreMore videos of The Break
More videos