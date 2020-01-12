Snooker

Snooker video - Ali Carter escapes snooker with lucky pot

‘Out in style!’ – Carter escapes snooker with lucky pot
11 views | 00:19
Eurosport

46 minutes agoUpdated Just now

The snooker gods were smiling on Ali Carter during the early stages of his match with Mark Selby.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos