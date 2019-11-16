Snooker

Snooker video - Andy Goldstein and Jimmy White swoon over Judd Trump brilliance

Pundits swoon over Judd Trump brilliance
118 views | 02:03
Eurosport

Just now

Andy Goldstein, Neal Foulds and Jimmy White were reaching for the superlatives after watching one of the shots of this or any season.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos