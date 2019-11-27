Snooker

Snooker video - Ding hoping to secure Masters spot with York run after UK Championship opening win

Ding hoping to secure Masters spot with York run
view | 02:58
Eurosport

53 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ding Junhui is hoping to secure a Masters spot after securing a morale-boosting win in the opening round of the UK Championship.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos