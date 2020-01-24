Fluke sees Carter pot difficult yellow

Snooker video - Fluke sees Ali Carter cuts difficult yellow
Snooker
Fluke sees Carter pot difficult yellowview • Just now
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh makes a 146 at the European Masters126 views • Yesterday at 00:35
6 attempts, 21 points conceded, favour returned - Milkins' patience repaid against Ding58 views • 22/01/2020 at 21:06
Highlights: Bingham beats Carter to take Masters title1,359 views • 20/01/2020 at 05:40
'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final13,562 views • 19/01/2020 at 23:15
'They call him Ball-run for a reason' – Bingham flukes match ball at Masters990 views • 19/01/2020 at 02:03
Gilbert produces break of 131 to cut the arrears536 views • 18/01/2020 at 23:41
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?10,817 views • 17/01/2020 at 09:14
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)1,461 views • 16/01/2020 at 18:53
