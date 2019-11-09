Snooker

Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record - What If...?
09/11/2019 at 15:08Updated 34 minutes ago

Kyren Wilson wants to have a rival's singing voice, and to break a big snooker record as he takes on our questions in 'What If...?'.
