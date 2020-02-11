Snooker video - Kyren Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record - What If?
See moreSee less
What If…?
31 minutes agoUpdated Just now
What If…?
Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record23 views • Just now
Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Allen - What If...?584 views • 11/11/2019 at 22:21
O'Sullivan calls for new nickname, wants big rule change - What If...?989 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
Dott wants to erase 'disastrous' match, suggests new nickname - What If...?57 views • 29/11/2019 at 16:39
Wilson dislikes his 'daft' nickname, wants to break big record - What If...?147 views • 29/11/2019 at 16:23
Trump reveals what he finds 'embarrassing' in snooker, wants Selby skill - What If...?772 views • 29/11/2019 at 16:39
Vafaei wants to give White world title, make history for Iran - What If...?36 views • 29/11/2019 at 16:39
Day reveals why refs get him 'miffed', amusing new nickname - What If...?28 views • 29/11/2019 at 16:39
King 'hates' nickname, suggests controversial rule change - What If...?25 views • 29/11/2019 at 16:25
More videos
'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview
147! Watch Kyren Wilson’s magnificent maximum at the Welsh Open
'Judge me at the end of the tournament' - O'Sullivan
Messi and Ronaldo in the same team?! Juventus plot extraordinary summer transfer - Euro Papers
'Everything was perfect' - Wilson on his 147
'Simply sensational' - Watch Trump close out victory over Cahill