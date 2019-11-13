Luo finally claims frame against Murphy with a century

Snooker video - Luo Honghao finally claims frame against Shaun Murphy with a century
See moreSee less
Snooker
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open1,513 views • Yesterday at 17:40
Mark Selby dispatches sumptuous long red42 views • 4 hours ago
O’Sullivan makes century in Lei Peifan win14 views • Just now
Luo finally claims frame against Murphy with a century1 view • Just now
Shots recreated: Jimmy White and Mark Selby attempt ‘horrible’ escape52 views • 3 hours ago
Big Take: 'Ronnie needs to come up with something new!' - Reanne Evans465 views • 11 hours ago
Bingham wants to erase O'Sullivan drubbings, give White world title - What If...?376 views • Yesterday at 17:42
Watch O'Sullivan's bizarre break3,863 views • 14 hours ago
Shots Recreated: Can Ronnie O’Sullivan re-create his swerve shot?277 views • Yesterday at 23:43
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words
PSG eye Antoine Griezmann as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement - Euro Papers
Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Mark Selby dispatches sumptuous long red
O’Sullivan makes century in Lei Peifan win
Top 10 moves from the 2019 World Sambo Championships