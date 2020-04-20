Snooker

Snooker video - Neil Robertson opens up about 'dangerous' computer game addiction

Robertson opens up about 'dangerous' computer game addiction
2 views | 01:34
The Break

5 hours agoUpdated Just now

Speaking on Eurosport's snooker vodcast 'The Break', Neil Robertson opens up about his previous struggles with a computer game addiction.
See moreSee less

The Break


View moreMore videos of The Break
More videos