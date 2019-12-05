Snooker

Snooker video - 'No regrets' for Ronnie O'Sullivan after defeat at UK Championship

'No regrets' for O'Sullivan after defeat at UK Championship
159 views | 01:26
Eurosport

23 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he has no regrets after losing on his birthday to Ding Junhui at the UK Championship. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos