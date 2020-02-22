Snooker Snooker video - Ronnie O'Sullivan kicks off Snooker Shoot Out campaign with 54-10 win over McManus

81 views | 06:17

Eurosport 45 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago 0

0

It was a tight and tense encounter in front of a raucous crowd, but Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Alan McManus 54-10 in their first-round match in the Shoot Out.