Snooker

Snooker video - Ronnie O’Sullivan not fussed by prospect of 37th ranking title

O’Sullivan not fussed by prospect of 37th ranking title
22 views | 00:29
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Ronnie O’Sullivan insists he is not particularly fussed whether he wins a 37th ranking title on Sunday or not.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos