Scotland win World Cup for first time in 23 years

Snooker
Scotland win World Cup for first time in 23 years38 views • Just now
Gritty Kyren Wilson seals frame on re-spotted black with ‘incredible’ double46 views • 16 hours ago
'Incredible!' - Wilson slots superb double on deciding black513 views • 24 hours ago
‘You are kidding me’ – Wilson fluke helps England level with Thailand149 views • 4 hours ago
‘No one has got near them yet’ – Scotland dominate Malaysia69 views • 27/06/2019 at 22:48
John Higgins clears up against Malaysia67 views • 27/06/2019 at 22:41
Shots of the tournament: Higgins' delightful double, Wilson's sublime safety5,385 views • 07/05/2019 at 11:18
Trump - 'I couldn't have dreamt of playing better snooker in the final'995 views • 07/05/2019 at 01:42
O'Sullivan - 'Trump's best game is better than mine - he's taken snooker to another level'5,529 views • 07/05/2019 at 01:42
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri
Euro Papers: Neymar AND Griezmann on cusp of Barca moves
Opinion: Out of control Neville could cost Lionesses
'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber
WATCH - Andy Murray practices ahead of doubles at Wimbledon
Murray: Shorter matches might tempt singles stars into doubles