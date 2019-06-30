Snooker

Snooker video: Scotland win World Cup for first time in 23 years

Scotland win World Cup for first time in 23 years
38 views | 01:06
Eurosport

Just now

Scotland beat China to clinch the World Cup for the first time in 23 years.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos