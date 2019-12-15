How did he manage that? Lisowski's rotten luck

Snooker video - Scottish Open final: How did he manage that? Jack Lisowski's rotten luck
Snooker
'It was just magical!' - O'Sullivan looks back at Home Nations memories14 views • Just now
How did he manage that? Lisowski's rotten luck84 views • Just now
Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic3,416 views • 10 minutes ago
Scottish Open Day 6 highlights - Selby and Lisowski show their class to set up final clash44 views • 5 hours ago
Break of the season? – Lisowski produces break as ‘good as any’ against Allen626 views • 19 hours ago
Lisowski produces miraculous recovery pot208 views • 19 hours ago
Do we need VAR in snooker? - O'Sullivan given foul after red appeared to move4,884 views • 13/12/2019 at 19:43
Watch: Selby rejects O'Sullivan fist-bump; plays rock, paper, scissors instead7,101 views • 13/12/2019 at 18:29
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open4,011 views • 13/12/2019 at 20:29
