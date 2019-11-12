Snooker

Snooker video - Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open

Stuart Bingham makes 147 maximum at Northern Ireland Open
Stuart Bingham sunk a 147 maximum during his 4-3 victory over Lu Ning in the Northern Ireland Open first round.
