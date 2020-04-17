Snooker

Snooker video - Virtual World Championship | Judd Trump vs Yan Bingtao

Virtual World Championship | Judd Trump vs Yan Bingtao
28 views | 01:07:51
Eurosport

17/04/2020 at 21:47Updated 31 minutes ago

WST are holding a virtual World Championship with the season's normal showpiece event postponed due to coronavirus. Watch as top gamers represent the sport's biggest names.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of The Break
More videos