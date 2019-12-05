Snooker

Snooker video - 'What luck!' - Incredible fluke from Ronnie O'Sullivan to middle pocket

'What luck!' - Incredible fluke from O'Sullivan to middle pocket
1,616 views | 00:44
Eurosport

Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan benefits from an incredible fluke as he scuffs one to the middle pocket in his UK Championship clash with Ding Junhui. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos