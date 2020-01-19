Snooker

VIDEO - 'Somebody is making an awful noise!' - Fart machine disrupts Masters final

The Masters final was disrupted as unwanted noise from a fart machine halted play between Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter.
Snooker


