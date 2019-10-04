VIDEO - Stephen Maguire makes a century of 125 against Oliver Lines
Snooker
Best friends Trump and Lisowski commentate on each other's breaks48 views • 3 hours ago
Neil Robertson talks about his love for Warhammer36 views • 3 hours ago
John Higgins and Ricky Walden play Who am I?25 views • 3 hours ago
Selby's final-frame 98 sinks Hawkins in decider393 views • 27/09/2019 at 19:45
Hossein Vafaei seals semi-final spot at China Championship414 views • 27/09/2019 at 14:35
Stephen Maguire makes a century of 125 against Oliver Lines7 views • Just now
Mark Williams dispatches long-range red141 views • 27/09/2019 at 16:11
Murphy sinks tricky red to win match in style556 views • 26/09/2019 at 18:29
'You will not see a better break than that' - Murphy magic1,239 views • 26/09/2019 at 14:13
