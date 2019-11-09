Snooker

VIDEO - Stephen Maguire reveals desire to break cue on TV and suggests radical rule change - What If...?

Maguire reveals desire to break cue on TV and suggests radical rule change - What If...?
view | 00:58
What If…?

09/11/2019 at 15:29Updated Just now

Stephen Maguire reveals his desire to break a cue on TV, and suggests a radical rule change as he takes on our questions in 'What If...?'.
See moreSee less

What If…?


View moreMore videos of What If…?
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos