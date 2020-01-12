‘Stone cold killer’ – Selby wipes out moth

VIDEO - ‘Stone cold killer’ – Mark Selby wipes out moth
See moreSee less
Snooker
‘Stone cold killer’ – Selby wipes out moth24 views • Just now
First century of the Masters goes to Ding Junhui138 views • 7 hours ago
‘Out in style!’ – Carter escapes snooker with lucky pot11 views • Just now
'Unbelievable talent Lisowski has come of age' - Selby and White's Big Take1,341 views • 16/12/2019 at 15:47
Highlights: Flukes and fouls as Selby wins Scottish Open final1,617 views • 16/12/2019 at 11:26
Watch 'iron man' Selby close out Scottish Open title2,458 views • 16/12/2019 at 16:35
'He's second behind Ronnie in talent' - Selby raves about Lisowski5,751 views • 15/12/2019 at 23:42
'It was just magical!' - O'Sullivan looks back at Home Nations memories3,170 views • 15/12/2019 at 20:02
'You never thought he'd lose' - Stars recall Hendry dominance870 views • 15/12/2019 at 20:51
More videos
'And he gets tops for the title!' - Warren wins dramatic final
Warren speechless after BDO triumph
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
'Messi is number 9, 10, 11…' - Guardiola on the best striker and Aguero’s record
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run
37-year-old Kaisa Makarainen wins first race in over a year as Dorothea Wierer stays in yellow