Stunning fluke on final black gives Un-Nooh World Open final hope
1 hour agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

Judd Trump will take a 7-2 lead into the evening session live on Eurosport after Thepchaiya Un-Nooh fluke a decisive black in the final frame of the first session.
