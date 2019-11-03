Snooker

VIDEO - 'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump

'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump
view | 00:43
Eurosport

Just now

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was already in trouble against Judd Trump at 5-1 down when he then conceded a frame with a fatal tactical error.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos