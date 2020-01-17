VIDEO - Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?
See moreSee less
Snooker
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?93 views • Just now
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)363 views • 14 hours ago
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’445 views • 19 hours ago
White left bemused by uncharacteristic Higgins performance185 views • 9 hours ago
Murphy seals semi-final spot57 views • 10 hours ago
Shaun Murphy steals in to open up three-frame advantage80 views • 14 hours ago
‘Unbelievable! Unbelievable what’s happening here!' – Foul from Higgins leaves commentators aghast422 views • 10 hours ago
Shaun Murphy: This is my best chance to win a Triple Crown event38 views • 13 hours ago
The Big Take: 'Shaun Murphy will win the Masters'221 views • 15/01/2020 at 13:31
More videos
Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage
Bouchard falls to world No 154 Trevisan in Australian Open qualifying
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)
AO Stories: Cash heartbreak at the Australian Open
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’