Snooker > The Masters

VIDEO - Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?

Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?
93 views | 00:47
Eurosport

8 hours agoUpdated Just now

Ali Carter immediately said he had hit the yellow after he was called for a foul in his match against John Higgins, but did he hit it?
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos