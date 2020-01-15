Snooker > The Masters

Ref fends off wasp attack on Wilson, gets stung for his efforts
Referee Ben Williams came to the aid of Kyren Wilson after the world number three was attacked by a wasp during his Masters encounter against Jack Lisowski.
