Snooker video - Ref fends off wasp attack on Wilson, gets stung for his efforts
See moreSee less
Snooker
The Big Take: 'Shaun Murphy will win the Masters'50 views • 4 hours ago
John Higgins and Jimmy White can't stop laughing - "This has done your swede in!"737 views • 17 hours ago
Ref fends off wasp attack on Wilson, gets stung for his effortsview • Just now
Jimmy White's masterclass: Safety play and the figure-of-eight shot241 views • 22 hours ago
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly3,050 views • 13/01/2020 at 17:37
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround639 views • 13/01/2020 at 21:42
Trump opens Murphy clash with century66 views • 8 hours ago
The Masters highlights: Maguire completes great escape, Allen ousted by Gilbert179 views • Yesterday at 12:49
The Big Take: Jimmy White purrs over 'Tiger Woods shot'308 views • Yesterday at 11:39
More videos
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
Fernando Alonso rolls car in spectacular dune crash at Dakar
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob
The Big Take: 'Shaun Murphy will win the Masters'