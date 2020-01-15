Snooker
The Big Take: 'Shaun Murphy will win the Masters'1 view • Just now
John Higgins and Jimmy White can't stop laughing - "This has done your swede in!"440 views • 13 hours ago
Jimmy White's masterclass: Safety play and the figure-of-eight shot226 views • 18 hours ago
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly2,908 views • 13/01/2020 at 17:37
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround622 views • 13/01/2020 at 21:42
Trump opens Murphy clash with century60 views • 4 hours ago
The Masters highlights: Maguire completes great escape, Allen ousted by Gilbert171 views • 24 hours ago
The Big Take: Jimmy White purrs over 'Tiger Woods shot'293 views • Yesterday at 11:39
O’Sullivan calls for Gilbert to launch his own sock range369 views • 13/01/2020 at 22:48
More videos
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob
John Higgins and Jimmy White can't stop laughing - "This has done your swede in!"
AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Hingis in torrid final