The Masters highlights: Maguire completes great escape, Allen ousted by Gilbert

VIDEO - The Masters highlights: Stephen Maguire completes great escape, Mark Allen ousted by David Gilbert
See moreSee less
Snooker highlights
5 hours agoUpdated Just now
Snooker highlights
More videos
Distressing scenes in Melbourne as player retires after smoke brings on coughing fit
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround
AO Stories: Sampras can't contain his emotions after coach illness
Racers unite in grief after Paulo Goncalves death
The Big Take: Jimmy White purrs over 'Tiger Woods shot'