VIDEO - Trumps opens Murphy clash with century
Snooker
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly2,120 views • 22 hours ago
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround426 views • 18 hours ago
The Masters highlights: Maguire completes great escape, Allen ousted by Gilbert76 views • 2 hours ago
The Big Take: Jimmy White purrs over 'Tiger Woods shot'120 views • 4 hours ago
O’Sullivan calls for Gilbert to launch his own sock range249 views • 16 hours ago
Referee heroically removes fly from table413 views • 20 hours ago
The Big Take - Did Mark Selby mean to kill the Ally Pally moth?255 views • Yesterday at 12:23
Highlights of the opening day of The Masters as Ding bows out and Selby slips up277 views • Yesterday at 10:04
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround
