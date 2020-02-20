Hammer blow! Thor makes brilliant century in Snooker Shoot Out

Snooker
Hammer blow! Thor makes brilliant century in Snooker Shoot Out7 views • Just now
Drama as re-spotted blue settles match at the Shoot Out158 views • 5 hours ago
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing2,515 views • 16/02/2020 at 20:57
'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title4,382 views • 16/02/2020 at 21:12
Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'928 views • 16/02/2020 at 21:27
'Sorry I've not given you your money's worth' - Defeated Wilson2,024 views • 16/02/2020 at 21:06
Hailstones (!) nearly stop play in Welsh Open final3,829 views • 16/02/2020 at 20:23
'What a shot!' - Murphy nails long pot off another red2,614 views • 16/02/2020 at 17:53
Ronnie's Masterclass: How to use the rest for success1,533 views • 16/02/2020 at 18:00
