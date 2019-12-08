Snooker > UK Championship

VIDEO - Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'

Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'
29 views | 02:37
Eurosport

Just now

Ding Junhui beat Stephen Maguire 10-6 to take the UK Championship title for the third time
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos