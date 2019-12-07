Snooker > UK Championship

VIDEO - 'I'm a bit shell-shocked', says defeated Mark Allen

‘I’m a bit shell-shocked’, says defeated Mark Allen
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Stephen Maguire thrashed Mark Allen 6-0 to reach the final of the UK Championship for the first time since 2007.
Snooker


