Snooker > UK Championship

VIDEO - Mark Selby approaches victory with glorious long red

Mark Selby approaches victory with glorious long red
12 views | 00:34
Eurosport

20 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Mark Selby nails a long red to move towards victory over Martin O'Donnell.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos