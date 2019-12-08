Snooker > UK Championship

Snooker video - Ding Junhui receives trophy

‘He’s the daddy!’ – Ding Junhui receives trophy
56 views | 03:16
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 15 minutes ago

Ding Junhui beat Stephen Maguire 10-6 to take the UK Championship title for the third time.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos