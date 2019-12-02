WATCH: Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle

Snooker video - Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle
See moreSee less
Snooker
"This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump388 views • 3 hours ago
WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond958 views • 4 hours ago
WATCH: Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle4 views • Just now
'Not a re-rack, no!' - Robertson and King call halt to frame398 views • 5 hours ago
UK Championship highlights: Trump marches on, White shocks Williams280 views • 12 hours ago
Re:Cue - Ten years on from Barry Hearn's snooker takeover441 views • Yesterday at 17:50
'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot2,348 views • Yesterday at 15:10
O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory11,120 views • 30/11/2019 at 16:54
'Favourite's tag gives me edge even when I play badly' - Trump119 views • Yesterday at 17:28
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Liverpool eye Norwegian prodigy to fill Fabinho void - Euro Papers
"This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump
Races of the year: British Supersport in 2019
WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond
'Remarkable!' - Shiffrin storms second run to win again in Killington
'Not a re-rack, no!' - Robertson and King call halt to frame