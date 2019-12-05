Snooker > UK Championship

Snooker video - Highlights from UK Championship Day 5: Robertson crashes out, Higgins beats Bingham

Highlights from Day 5: Robertson crashes out, Higgins beats Bingham
54 views | 03:29
WorldSnooker

29 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch highlights from day five of the UK Championship with some big results including Neil Robertson losing out to Yan Bingtao. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player. #WorldSnooker
See moreSee less

WorldSnooker


View moreMore videos of WorldSnooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos