Snooker > UK Championship

Snooker video - Ronnie O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it

O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it
2,562 views | 01:10
Eurosport

Just now

Fans struggle to keep quiet as Ronnie O'Sullivan snubs the opportunity of going for a 147 by potting the final pink instead of the black at the UK Championship.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos