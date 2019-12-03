'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave' - O'Sullivan

Snooker video - Ronnie O'Sullivan: 'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave'
See moreSee less
Snooker
'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot1,872 views • Just now
'The minute I look at snooker as a job is the minute I leave' - O'Sullivan87 views • 14 minutes ago
O'Sullivan, Selby and other stars on Hearn and decade of change in snooker26 views • 16 minutes ago
"This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump874 views • 20 hours ago
WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond1,967 views • 21 hours ago
WATCH: Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle171 views • 16 hours ago
'Not a re-rack, no!' - Robertson and King call halt to frame995 views • 22 hours ago
UK Championship highlights: Trump marches on, White shocks Williams324 views • 7 hours ago
Re:Cue - Ten years on from Barry Hearn's snooker takeover527 views • 01/12/2019 at 17:50
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Only Ronnie would take that plant on!' Watch O'Sullivan sink audacious shot
'United fears as Real Madrid eye Serie A target' - Euro Papers
O'Sullivan, Selby and other stars on Hearn and decade of change in snooker
Messi: ‘I am the only one with six Ballon d’Ors… that makes me proud’
Guardiola claims ‘extraordinary’ Man City players don’t miss Vincent Kompany
Van Dijk: 'Liverpool could have had more players on the Ballon d’Or shortlist'