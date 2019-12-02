VIDEO - "This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump
"This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump160 views • 20 minutes ago
WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond428 views • 46 minutes ago
'Not a re-rack, no!' - Robertson and King call halt to frame277 views • 2 hours ago
UK Championship highlights: Trump marches on, White shocks Williams264 views • 9 hours ago
Re:Cue - Ten years on from Barry Hearn's snooker takeover404 views • Yesterday at 17:50
'Another brilliant pot' - Trump wows crowd with shot2,248 views • Yesterday at 15:10
O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory10,924 views • 30/11/2019 at 16:54
'Favourite's tag gives me edge even when I play badly' - Trump115 views • Yesterday at 17:28
'What a great pot!' - O'Sullivan sinks outrageous long red9,804 views • 30/11/2019 at 17:12
WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond
'Not a re-rack, no!' - Robertson and King call halt to frame
