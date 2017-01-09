VIDEO - UK Championship 2019 - Neil Robertson ‘could have played better’ in 6-0 thrashing
See moreSee less
Snooker
Robertson ‘could have played better’ in 6-0 thrashingview • Just now
Nadal and his Spain team-mates get their hands on the Davis Cup1,466 views • Yesterday at 00:03
The greatest shot of all time? Trump's moment of magic against Higgins39,959 views • 17/11/2019 at 12:17
Trump error allows Ronnie in for masterful 126 break4,210 views • 17/11/2019 at 15:48
Judd Trump: I don’t know what happened out there775 views • 18/11/2019 at 00:28
'This shows just how good Trump has been!' - Amazing 123 break extends lead1,539 views • 17/11/2019 at 16:03
'A shot that will be replayed for 30 years!' - Jimmy and Andy reflect on Trump genius9,207 views • 17/11/2019 at 11:57
Pundits swoon over Judd Trump brilliance3,352 views • 16/11/2019 at 22:05
5:20 v 6:13 – Watch O’Sullivan’s quickfire 147 alongside Selby’s six-minute shot3,101 views • 18/11/2019 at 15:46
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Zidane and Hazard defy PSG warning to continue Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe - Euro Papers
Murray - If I can get through five sets in Australia I can challenge at Grand Slams again
Federer and Zverev set tennis attendance record with exhibition in Mexico City
Zinedine Zidane: 'I am in love with Kylian Mbappe'
Goalkeeper scores from own box with epic long punt
How Britain's Ben Maher became the Champion of Champions in stunning fashion