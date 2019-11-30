UK Championship video - Ronnie O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory
See moreSee less
Snooker
O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory2,178 views • 22 minutes ago
'What a great pot!' - O'Sullivan sinks outrageous long red302 views • 3 minutes ago
O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it35,396 views • Yesterday at 16:39
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays too fast for the referee16,010 views • Yesterday at 16:39
'I love the coffee shops in York' - O'Sullivan on being at UK Championship7 views • Just now
Fu makes massive fluke and brings up century17 views • Just now
Selby wants to steal one skill from O'Sullivan and to change nickname - What If...?2,733 views • Yesterday at 16:39
Trump reveals what he finds 'embarrassing' in snooker, wants Selby skill - What If...?711 views • Yesterday at 16:39
Dott wants to erase 'disastrous' match, suggests new nickname - What If...?16 views • Yesterday at 16:39
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Juve to pounce for free Chelsea duo' - Euro Papers
'What a great pot!' - O'Sullivan sinks outrageous long red
O'Sullivan snubs 147 chance with pink, fans can't believe it
'Foul!' - O'Sullivan plays too fast for the referee
'Brilliant' - Niskanen beats Klaebo to delight fans in Ruka
'I love the coffee shops in York' - O'Sullivan on being at UK Championship