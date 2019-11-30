Snooker > UK Championship

UK Championship video - Ronnie O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory

O'Sullivan sinks stunning long red before clinching victory
2,178 views | 02:38
Eurosport

51 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan sinks a superb long red before clinching victory over Pengfei Tian in their UK Championship clash.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos