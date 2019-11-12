Snooker

VIDEO - Watch in full: Stuart Bingham’s 147 at the Northern Ireland Open

Stuart Bingham's 147 at the Northern Ireland Open
1 hour agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

Stuart Bingham compiled a sixth 147 of his career en route to a 4-3 victory over Lu Ning at the Northern Ireland Open.
