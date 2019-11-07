VIDEO - Watch the Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
Snooker
Trump takes control with speedy clearance of 136532 views • 03/11/2019 at 14:29
'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump841 views • 03/11/2019 at 11:26
Stunning fluke on final black gives Un-Nooh World Open final hope702 views • 03/11/2019 at 11:31
Judd Trump closing in on World Open victory591 views • 03/11/2019 at 11:43
John Higgins fights backs at the World Open978 views • 02/11/2019 at 16:25
Un-Nooh waves white flag as Trump seals title382 views • 03/11/2019 at 17:58
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh produces ‘miracle’ four-cushion escape568 views • 02/11/2019 at 17:21
John Higgins flukes yellow, snookers himself774 views • 02/11/2019 at 16:22
