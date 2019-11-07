VIDEO - Watch the Northern Irish Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
See moreSee less
Snooker
Watch the Northern Irish Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player1 view • Just now
Trump takes control with speedy clearance of 136503 views • 03/11/2019 at 14:29
'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump827 views • 03/11/2019 at 11:26
Stunning fluke on final black gives Un-Nooh World Open final hope695 views • 03/11/2019 at 11:31
Judd Trump closing in on World Open victory577 views • 03/11/2019 at 11:43
John Higgins fights backs at the World Open933 views • 02/11/2019 at 16:25
Un-Nooh waves white flag as Trump seals title375 views • 03/11/2019 at 17:58
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh produces ‘miracle’ four-cushion escape562 views • 02/11/2019 at 17:21
John Higgins flukes yellow, snookers himself768 views • 02/11/2019 at 16:22
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Liverpool to make 'very juicy' offer for PSG sensation - Euro Papers
'He showed great courage' - Pep praises stand-in keeper Walker
Pochettino: ‘We all helped Son’ after Gomes nightmare
‘Who were the beneficiaries?’ – WADA to probe Salazar ban
'Maybe one or two January transfers' - Solskjaer tempted by transfer window
'WADA's credibility is on life support' - USADA's Travis Tygart