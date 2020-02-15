Snooker > Welsh Open

VIDEO - Kyren Wilson: I will be chilling out in the spa

Wilson: I will be chilling out in the spa
3 views | 01:11
Eurosport

56 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Kyren Wilson said he’ll probably give the Welsh Open semi-final between Yan Bingtao and Shaun Murphy a miss to chill out in the spa.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Shots Recreated
More videos