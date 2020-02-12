Snooker > Welsh Open

'Amazing to watch history with Wilson's perfect 147' - The Big Take
6 views | 01:08
The Big Take

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport's Andy Goldstein and Jimmy White reflect on Kyren Wilson's incredible maximum at the Welsh Open in the latest edition of the Big Take. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
The Big Take


