'Amazing to watch history with Wilson's perfect 147' - The Big Take

Snooker video - 'Amazing to watch history with Kyren Wilson's perfect 147' - The Big Take
See moreSee less
The Big Take
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
The Big Take
'Amazing to watch history with Wilson's perfect 147' - The Big Take6 views • Just now
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’899 views • 16/01/2020 at 14:15
'A shot that will be replayed for 30 years!' - Jimmy and Andy reflect on Trump genius10,097 views • 17/11/2019 at 11:57
'Concentration like I've never seen!' - Goldstein and White on the big names268 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
Big Take: 'Ronnie needs to come up with something new!' - Reanne Evans1,057 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
'Will there be a nurse on call??' - Goldstein jokes with Jimmy ahead of his NI Open match336 views • 12/11/2019 at 11:29
The Big Take: We're seeing the Selby of old after 'match of the season' win over Allen939 views • 20/10/2019 at 10:23
'You haven't won a title in about 15 years!' - Goldstein trolls Selby946 views • 18/10/2019 at 12:48
'I thought it was best-of-9 but it wasn't!' - White reveals embarrassing gaffe1,377 views • 17/10/2019 at 11:26
More videos
Barca plot blockbuster summer deal but still need emergency striker cover - Euro Papers
'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview
147! Watch Kyren Wilson’s magnificent maximum at the Welsh Open
'Judge me at the end of the tournament' - O'Sullivan
Messi and Ronaldo in the same team?! Juventus plot extraordinary summer transfer - Euro Papers
Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record