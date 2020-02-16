'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing

Snooker > Welsh Open

Welsh Open

44 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Shaun Murphy closes out his incredible 9-1 victory over Kyren Wilson to win the Welsh Open.
